Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.75% of Axos Financial worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 420.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 27.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AX opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $30.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

