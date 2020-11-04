AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.01 ($27.07).

Shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) stock opened at €14.91 ($17.55) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.66. AXA SA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

