AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

AVRO opened at $15.51 on Friday. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,908 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

