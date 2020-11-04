Avis Budget Group Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($6.19) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($6.19) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.76).

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 135.09% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of CAR opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 294,209 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 101,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,391,544.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

