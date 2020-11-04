Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.85.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average is $121.69. Avalara has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $160.42. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $1,781,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at $100,285,250.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,505 shares of company stock worth $20,358,408 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

