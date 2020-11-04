AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $60,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.3% in the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 26,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $3,484,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 68.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 197,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80,393 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 55.7% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 22,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 34.2% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 182,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 46,621 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.