AtriCure (ATRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect AtriCure to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.92.

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,169,064.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,191,534.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $1,553,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

