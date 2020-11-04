Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $182.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -126.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $216.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

