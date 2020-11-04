Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.55.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $336,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,686.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,240 shares of company stock worth $6,332,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.