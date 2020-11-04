Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 189.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,872 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Athene were worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Athene by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Athene by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth $210,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Athene stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.40.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
See Also: Golden Cross
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.