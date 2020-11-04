Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 189.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,872 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Athene were worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Athene by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Athene by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth $210,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

