Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Macquarie restated their hold rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) in a report published on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AWH. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $411.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 323.40% and a negative return on equity of 177.99%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

