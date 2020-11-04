Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 32.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $112.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,943.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

