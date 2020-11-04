Artis REIT (AX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Artis REIT to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$114.04 million during the quarter.

Artis REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$14.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

