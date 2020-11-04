Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $110.56. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

