Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

AROW stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arrow Financial by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arrow Financial by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Arrow Financial by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.