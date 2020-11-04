Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $101.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.55. Arkema has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $117.96.

ARKAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arkema currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

