Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $184.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $148.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.59.

ANET opened at $249.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.14 and a 200 day moving average of $218.48. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $2,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,234. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after buying an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Arista Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Arista Networks by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

