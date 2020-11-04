Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. MKM Partners raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.59.
ANET opened at $249.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.48. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $267.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,685 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.60, for a total value of $388,561.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,740 shares of company stock worth $11,851,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 67,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.