Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. MKM Partners raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.59.

ANET opened at $249.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.48. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $267.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,685 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.60, for a total value of $388,561.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,740 shares of company stock worth $11,851,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 67,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

