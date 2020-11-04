Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $300.00 Price Target at FBN Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by FBN Securities from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.59.

Arista Networks stock opened at $249.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average of $218.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $2,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,740 shares of company stock worth $11,851,234 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

