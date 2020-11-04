Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 125000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 million and a P/E ratio of -10.36.

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) Company Profile (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac Ã Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.