Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $755,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Shares of FB opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.68 and a 200 day moving average of $243.71. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $755.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.