Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 100,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of -200.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.14.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.