Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 100,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.
In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DIS opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of -200.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.14.
The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.
