Arconic (ARNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Arconic to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ARNC stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Arconic has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.
Arconic Company Profile
Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.
