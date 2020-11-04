Arconic (ARNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Arconic to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Arconic has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

Several research firms have commented on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.