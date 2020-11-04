Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 215,756 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,399,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,290,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,544,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.