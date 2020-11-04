Apple Inc. (AAPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Apple has raised its dividend by 36.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,914.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

