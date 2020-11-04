Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of APO opened at $39.32 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

