Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $39.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

