Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $168,407,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of AON by 29.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after buying an additional 665,509 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of AON by 276.9% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,450,000 after buying an additional 551,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,757,000 after buying an additional 472,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $49,134,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $179.96 on Wednesday. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.08.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

