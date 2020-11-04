Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $8.23 Per Share

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Anthem in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.40.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $293.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.31. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anthem by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

