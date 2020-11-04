ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $346.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $80.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.

In related news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,894.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANIP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

