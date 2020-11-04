ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at KeyCorp

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 274.32 and a beta of 1.92. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 358,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $4,935,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,498,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,350,822. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 792,315 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

