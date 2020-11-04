Analyzing Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) & Callitas Health (NYSE:MPHMF)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callitas Health has a beta of -1.95, indicating that its share price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Callitas Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific 14.12% 18.18% 9.07% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Callitas Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific $25.54 billion 7.61 $3.70 billion $12.35 39.80 Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Thermo Fisher Scientific and Callitas Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 2 15 0 2.88 Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $476.53, suggesting a potential downside of 3.05%. Given Thermo Fisher Scientific’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Thermo Fisher Scientific is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Callitas Health on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment provides instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. The company's Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems and antibody tests; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; cancer diagnosis and medical research products; human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market; and healthcare products. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment provides laboratory refrigerators and freezers, and ultralow-temperature freezers and cryopreservation storage tanks; temperature control, sample preparation and preservation, centrifugation, and biological safety cabinet products; water analysis instruments; laboratory plastics and chemicals; and pharma services. It has collaboration with WuXi Diagnostics and Mayo Clinic to develop antibodies tests; a strategic collaboration with SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. to expand structure-based drug discovery to novel targets using Cryo-EM; and an agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to co-develop a companion diagnostic. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health, Inc. is a clinical stage company. It engages in the development of technologies for obesity, weight management, and female health and wellness. The company focuses on developing technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. It launched product ToConceive in North America. The firm researches, develops and business development processes for its other OTC products, CannaMint strips and orphan drug technologies. Callitas Health was founded on March 11, 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, KY.

