Analyzing Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) & Baran Group (NASDAQ:BRANF)

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) and Baran Group (OTCMKTS:BRANF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Tech and Baran Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech 4.56% 18.03% 7.82% Baran Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tetra Tech and Baran Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 Baran Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tetra Tech currently has a consensus price target of $96.80, indicating a potential downside of 12.15%. Given Tetra Tech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than Baran Group.

Volatility and Risk

Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baran Group has a beta of -6876.76, suggesting that its share price is 687,776% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tetra Tech and Baran Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech $3.11 billion 1.91 $158.67 million $3.17 34.76 Baran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Baran Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tetra Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats Baran Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments, and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Baran Group

Baran Group Ltd provides engineering, technology, telecommunication, and construction solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Baran Israel and Baran International. Its solutions include feasibility studies, engineering and design, permitting and validation, construction and site management, procurement and contracting, project management and control, operation and maintenance, turnkey, project financing, and related services. The company also develops artificial intelligence and knowledge management software for use in power generation, utility, mineral, and chemical and fertilizer industries. It serves various industries, such as manufacturing, industrial process, power generation and distribution, petroleum production, water supply, sewerage and hazardous waste treatment, general building, construction, transportation, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Beit Dagan, Israel.

