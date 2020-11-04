Analyzing Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$35.09 million ($1.84) -2.77 Intercept Pharmaceuticals $252.00 million 3.81 -$344.68 million ($10.89) -2.67

Kezar Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Kezar Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercept Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences N/A -34.33% -31.22% Intercept Pharmaceuticals -119.73% -1,973.10% -47.50%

Volatility and Risk

Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kezar Life Sciences and Intercept Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Intercept Pharmaceuticals 0 17 6 0 2.26

Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.70%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $73.36, indicating a potential upside of 151.85%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults. The company is also developing Ocaliva for various indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and several other product candidates in various stages of clinical and preclinical development. It has a license agreement with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. for the research, development, and commercialization of OCA as a therapeutic for the treatment of PBC and NASH in Japan and China; and Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc to develop and commercialize bezafibrate in the United States. The company markets its products through an internal commercial organization, a contract sales organization, and third-party distributors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

