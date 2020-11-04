Analysts Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) PT at $7.50

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veru by 12,842.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 321,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veru by 489.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 703.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 106,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 114.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Veru stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $175.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.21. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

