Analysts Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) PT at $10.11

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGRE. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the third quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 78.0% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.