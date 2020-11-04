Analysts Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target at $58.86

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

IMUX stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $228.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,121,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

