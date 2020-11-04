Analysts Set Expectations for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 31.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

