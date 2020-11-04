Analysts Set Expectations for (CRD.B)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CRD.B)

(CRD.B) (NYSE:CRD.B) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of (CRD.B) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for (CRD.B)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

(CRD.B) (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.17 million. (CRD.B) had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.15%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised (CRD.B) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of (CRD.B) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of (CRD.B) stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. (CRD.B) has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $392.78 million, a PE ratio of -92.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

