Analysts Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) PT at $59.29

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 272,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 148,187 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at $5,765,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $5,822,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 340.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 194.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.68. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

