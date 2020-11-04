Analysts Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) PT at $18.00

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINE opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,092,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3,163.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the period.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

