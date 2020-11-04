Analysts Offer Predictions for EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.56.

NYSE EGP opened at $140.59 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $148.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,766,000 after purchasing an additional 79,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,769 shares of company stock worth $912,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.