Analysts Offer Predictions for Brandywine Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE:BDN opened at $9.22 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.