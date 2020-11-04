Analysts Offer Predictions for 2U, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of 2U in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($2.26) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 2U’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

Shares of TWOU opened at $37.64 on Monday. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 2U by 72.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 128,787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 2U by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in 2U by 1.0% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,665,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 2U by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

