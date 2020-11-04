Analysts Issue Forecasts for Saia, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Saia in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Saia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $159.26 on Monday. Saia has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.46.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Saia by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Saia by 343.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 302,390 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Saia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Saia by 4.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 315,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Saia by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

