Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.90.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$8.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.41. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.70%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

