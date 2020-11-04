Analysts Issue Forecasts for LKQ Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LKQ. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

LKQ opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LKQ has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.75.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in LKQ by 727.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 584.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in LKQ by 47.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 106.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

