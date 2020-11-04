Analysts Issue Forecasts for IPG Photonics Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IPG Photonics in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

IPGP stock opened at $194.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $202.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,265,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after buying an additional 338,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $45,758,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $2,133,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,790.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $6,062,939. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.