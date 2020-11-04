Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aziyo Biologics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aziyo Biologics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will earn ($6.69) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AZYO. Cowen initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 441,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

