Analysts Issue Forecasts for AptarGroup, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for AptarGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

ATR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $122.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,287.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 37.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 54.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

